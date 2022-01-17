Harvest Finance Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $91.49 million and $31.76 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $137.40 or 0.00325368 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 681,286 coins and its circulating supply is 665,849 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

