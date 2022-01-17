Haven Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $692,618.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00006742 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.25 million and $692,618.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,086.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.91 or 0.07574591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00351146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.15 or 0.00927011 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00074448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.21 or 0.00501846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.00266112 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 22,997,358 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

