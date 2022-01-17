Haven Protocol Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $65.25 million and approximately $692,618.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00006742 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,086.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.91 or 0.07574591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00351146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.15 or 0.00927011 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00074448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.21 or 0.00501846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.00266112 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 22,997,358 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars.

