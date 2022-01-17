Head-To-Head Analysis: Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) & Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Trimble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 27,318.46 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Trimble $3.15 billion 6.05 $389.90 million $2.20 34.51

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trimble has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Trimble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Trimble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Trimble 15.65% 15.41% 8.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mirion Technologies and Trimble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trimble 1 1 2 0 2.25

Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.34%. Trimble has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.06%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Trimble.

Summary

Trimble beats Mirion Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirion Technologies

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc. engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment offers solutions for the customers working in surveying, engineering, and government. The Resources and Utilities segment caters customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment covers long-haul trucking, field service management, rail, and construction logistics industries. The company was founded in 1978 by Charles Robert Trimble and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

