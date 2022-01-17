Head to Head Analysis: Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) versus Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Dongfeng Motor Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo Oyj $11.15 billion 2.56 $42.26 million $0.78 32.90 Dongfeng Motor Group $15.65 billion 0.50 $1.56 billion N/A N/A

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sampo Oyj.

Risk & Volatility

Sampo Oyj has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo Oyj N/A 15.52% 3.37% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sampo Oyj and Dongfeng Motor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo Oyj 1 2 3 0 2.33 Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products. The company also provides financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

