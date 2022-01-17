Head to Head Comparison: Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) vs. NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marvell Technology and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 2 26 0 2.93 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marvell Technology presently has a consensus target price of $99.84, indicating a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than NVE.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -10.48% 8.26% 6.47% NVE 54.18% 20.29% 19.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marvell Technology and NVE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 23.59 -$277.30 million ($0.53) -156.60 NVE $21.37 million 15.28 $11.69 million $2.95 22.90

NVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Marvell Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Marvell Technology pays out -45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVE pays out 135.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marvell Technology has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVE beats Marvell Technology on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

