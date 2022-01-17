Head-To-Head Contrast: CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) vs. Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get CSL alerts:

CSL has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CSL and Rockwell Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSL 0 5 1 0 2.17 Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rockwell Medical has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 968.38%. Given Rockwell Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than CSL.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSL and Rockwell Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSL $10.31 billion 9.26 $2.38 billion N/A N/A Rockwell Medical $62.20 million 0.71 -$30.89 million ($0.34) -1.38

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CSL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CSL and Rockwell Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSL N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Medical -52.46% -144.56% -48.07%

Summary

CSL beats Rockwell Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies. The Seqirus segment involves in the production of non-plasma biotherapeutic products and develops influenza related products. The company was founded on November 2, 1961 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.