Head to Head Review: bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares bluebird bio and MiNK Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $250.73 million 2.44 -$618.70 million ($12.82) -0.68 MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 153.92 -$16.24 million N/A N/A

MiNK Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for bluebird bio and MiNK Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 1 13 2 1 2.18 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

bluebird bio presently has a consensus price target of $18.21, indicating a potential upside of 108.64%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 741.22%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -1,610.78% -76.93% -54.62% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats bluebird bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in New York.

