Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.30

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.29, with a volume of 74026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.49.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

