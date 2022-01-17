Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 16,845 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.70% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $45.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $895.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $57.47 million for the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

