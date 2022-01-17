Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 19,598 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $98.53 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $69.04 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.