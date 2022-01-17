Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 63,803 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 289.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,803 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 20.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 62,753 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $70,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $85.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.