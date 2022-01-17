Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

AWK stock opened at $163.57 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.80 and a 200 day moving average of $174.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.