Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 15,900 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

JHG stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

