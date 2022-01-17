Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 331,400 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 140.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.49% of Immunovant worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 146,214 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,824,000. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

IMVT opened at $7.86 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.98.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

