Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 269,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.70% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,534,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryerson by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Ryerson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 259,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

