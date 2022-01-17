Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 266,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.64% of Genco Shipping & Trading as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $16.45 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

