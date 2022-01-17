Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.83 Million Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.23% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 83.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

BSIG stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

