Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

