Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

