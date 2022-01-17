Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.53 Million Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,751 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of New Residential Investment worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

