Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,537 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,540 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $520.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.20. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

