Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,778 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.85% of Invacare worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invacare by 1,297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,912 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invacare by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,717,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Invacare by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,943,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 288,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Invacare by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 255,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invacare by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 320,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE IVC opened at $2.76 on Monday. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.