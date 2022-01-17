Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $5.74 Million in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 194,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Cerevel Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $161,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CERE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

