Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $7.24 Million in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.91% of Nabors Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Nabors Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nabors Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NYSE:NBR opened at $115.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $133.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.89.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($22.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.