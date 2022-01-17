Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDY stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

