Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 907,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of Peabody Energy worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1,189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,023 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 148,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,366,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $37,397.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

