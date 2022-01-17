Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $6.23 Million Investment in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 435,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.94% of Ambac Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMBC opened at $16.45 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.01) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

