Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.31% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OAS. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $138.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

