Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 35,115 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 3,236.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,115 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of American National Group worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American National Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in American National Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American National Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

ANAT opened at $188.73 on Monday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.38 and a 52 week high of $195.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

