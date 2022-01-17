Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 150,000 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.25% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $3,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

