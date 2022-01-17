Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Meritage Homes worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

MTH stock opened at $115.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

