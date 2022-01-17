Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,510 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,249,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,761.67.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,450.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,339.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,316.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

