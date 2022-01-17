Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 100,225 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,225 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after buying an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $447.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

