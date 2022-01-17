Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 100,600 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.30% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 17.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $878,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 16.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after purchasing an additional 153,346 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

