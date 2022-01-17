Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 146,725 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,725 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.