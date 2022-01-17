Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 166,200 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.19% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 52.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 540,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after buying an additional 185,035 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after buying an additional 286,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1,002.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 75,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $320.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

