Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 234,000 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. CLSA decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

TCOM stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

