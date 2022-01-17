Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 437,638 Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,638 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

