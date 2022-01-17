Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 64,800 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of United Community Banks worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCBI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at $910,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 29.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.73. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCBI. Raymond James upped their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.