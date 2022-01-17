Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 81,744 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,744 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $132.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.93 and its 200-day moving average is $123.68. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

