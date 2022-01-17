Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $5.18 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 548,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.26% of DiamondRock Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $14,175,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 126,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,480,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

DRH opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.