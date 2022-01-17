Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.23% of American States Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $1,268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 14.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR opened at $93.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

