Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 683,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 6.75% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,766,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,362,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,792,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,305,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,354,000.

Shares of PFDR stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

