Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,987 shares of company stock worth $4,650,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $17.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

