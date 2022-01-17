Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Baader Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) received a €3.10 ($3.52) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.09 ($0.10) on Monday, hitting €2.70 ($3.07). 818,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.71 million and a PE ratio of -38.03. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €0.81 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of €3.14 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

