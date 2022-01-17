Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Hits $73,125.10

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Helix has a market capitalization of $73,125.10 and approximately $19.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helix has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00033167 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

