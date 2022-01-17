Hellenic Coin Reaches Market Cap of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00354159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000843 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

