HempCoin One Day Volume Reaches $64.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $64.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,305.24 or 0.99994218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00093768 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00039174 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.54 or 0.00703286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,823,839 coins and its circulating supply is 264,688,688 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.