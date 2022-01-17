Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €87.00 ($98.86) price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.20 ($103.64).

Shares of HEN3 traded up €2.18 ($2.48) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €82.34 ($93.57). 1,055,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($147.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €73.91 and its 200-day moving average is €79.63.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

